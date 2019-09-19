Disabled youth in Malaysia makes money by performing online transaction using his nose

A disabled young man performs online transactions by touching the screen of a smartphone using his nose. He helps clients to make payments online and earns meagre commission.

Pan Zhi Qiang, 24, from Pantai Remis, can only move his head since birth. He learned to use his nose to touch the screen of smartphone a few years back. Since then he takes clients' order from WeChat to help clients perform online transactions.

The Beautiful Gate Foundation (Manjung Centre) Caring & Education Centre pastor shared Pan's story with Sin Chew Daily reporter. Accompanied by the Persatuan Prihatin dan Kebaktian Masyarakat Manjung chairman Hew Sin Yong, the Sin Chew Daily reporter paid Pan a visit. Pan demonstrated how he performed online transactions to top up a pre-paid phone. He completed the transaction using his nose in one minute.

Pan's mother Wu Gui Zhi, 49, said until today Pan is unable to handle himself as both of his hands are without strength. He can't even collect the commission for completing the online service for clients. However, he does not complain. Instead, he is worried about not generating sufficient business.