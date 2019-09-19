Disabled youth in Malaysia makes money by performing online transaction using his nose

A disabled young man performs online transactions by touching the screen of a smartphone using his nose. He helps clients to make payments online and earns meagre commission.
Pan Zhi Qiang, 24, from Pantai Remis, can only move his head since birth. He learned to use his nose to touch the screen of smartphone a few years back. Since then he takes clients' order from WeChat to help clients perform online transactions.
The Beautiful Gate Foundation (Manjung Centre) Caring & Education Centre pastor shared Pan's story with Sin Chew Daily reporter. Accompanied by the Persatuan Prihatin dan Kebaktian Masyarakat Manjung chairman Hew Sin Yong, the Sin Chew Daily reporter paid Pan a visit. Pan demonstrated how he performed online transactions to top up a pre-paid phone. He completed the transaction using his nose in one minute.
Pan's mother Wu Gui Zhi, 49, said until today Pan is unable to handle himself as both of his hands are without strength. He can't even collect the commission for completing the online service for clients. However, he does not complain. Instead, he is worried about not generating sufficient business.
"He has done this for a few years and he has a group of clients. In order to earn more income, he hopes that I can send him to the food court or coffee shop to take orders. He wants to do more so that he can earn more money." As she is working as a driver sending people to hospital or outstation and also takes up the odd job of cleaning halls after events, she can't send Pan to food court every night and help him to collect the commission. "Clients who know Pan would normally transfer money to Pan's account for him to pay bills such as water bill, electricity bill or top-up their pre-paid phones. They normally will include commission in the payment. For new clients, Pan will need them to pay cash upfront. That is why I help him to collect the payment and commission at the food court. " Wu said Pan is very smart. He completed his studies at the Eden Handicapped Services Centre. He knows English and Malay and is computer-literate. Since using smartphone six years ago, he is quick in learning all types of apps. "I still remember his first phone is a Nokia. Then he was attracted to using his foot to play games. After he had his first smartphone, he started thinking about helping others to make payment online. Then he sought help from others to teach him and he learned very fast,'' Wu said. When clients or friends are unable to hear Pan clearly, he would communicate with them using words, she said. Pan is well versed with communications and transactions using a smartphone. "I have never given up on Pan. Even after I exhausted all my savings by seeking treatment in Singapore, I still look for schools for him. He finally settles down in Eden Handicap Service Centre. I want him to be able to live like a normal person,'' she said. Wu said Pan's academic result is good and he is especially interested in information technology. He even represented Malaysia to win a bronze medal in the Boccia during 2017 ASEAN Para Games. Wu is grateful to Eden Handicap Service Centre for teaching Pan. He is trained to be strong in character and he is not shy. Wu said Pan is clear that he has a `bright` future. "Pan is only thinking about making money. Whenever he sees his disable friend making money, he will tell me immediately that he wants to be the same too. He even thinks about various ways of making money. I have asked a psychologist. The doctor said Pan feels secure with money. He knows only money can offer him security! "In fact Pan is earning only few hundred ringgit. He uses his nose to handle the smartphone and this has affected his eyesight. But I can't stop him right? " Wu is a single mother with another 19-year-old daughter. In the past, she has been taking up odd jobs to raise her two children. The daughter is now working in Kuala Lumpur. She still looks after Pan while working. "I have never raised money for my disabled son in public. Even now I receive RM300 a month from the welfare department. This time I hope good Samaritans can help me to buy an electric wheelchair for Pan and a smartphone that he can control with stylus." Pan needs a modified electric wheelchair where he can use his feet to move the wheelchair. A smartphone-controlled by a digital pen will reduce damage on Pan's vision when he touches the screen of the smartphone with his nose. Hew, who is also the chairman of Pertubuhan Kepolisan Komuniti Negeri Perak, said Pan is a young man who is optimistic and has iron will. He is proud of Pan. "I feel for Pan. He deserves to be supported. I will use my network and the Persatuan Prihatin dan Kebaktian Masyarakat network to help him to raise fund for the electrical wheelchair,'' said Hou.
