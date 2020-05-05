Disney Singapore giving migrant workers free, exclusive access to Hotstar streaming service

If you follow the news then you will more than likely aware of the huge spike in Covid-19 cases among migrant workers in Singapore. To help curb the spread of the virus, the government has temporarily closed down the workers' dormitories and housed in other community facilities.

These are without a doubt trying times for the many migrant workers affected by Covid-19. To help give them a moment of respite in these uncertain times, The Walt Disney Company will be working with the Singapore government to help bring the Indian streaming service Hotstar to migrant workers during this period for free.

From today, migrant workers in Singapore will be able to stream more than 85,000 hours of blockbuster movies, cricket matches, Star India TV shows, and live news from Hotstar on their mobile phones.

"We are honoured to work with the government to bring Hotstar to migrant workers in Singapore," said Uday Shankar, President of The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman of Star & Disney India, in a press statement.

"In these unprecedented challenging times, we humbly hope that by offering the workers content that speaks their language and reaches their hearts, we can help lift their spirits and bring some moments of comfort and inspiration."

To start streaming Hotstar free of charge, migrant workers can use their mobile phones to download the app on their Google Play Store. They will have to input their mobile number to access the huge library of content offered by Hotstar.

The service is currently only available to migrant workers and on Android phones but Disney says it will be made available to other Singaporean residents and for iPhones in due time.

This initiative will end on July 21, 2020. But till then, migrant workers can have some fun streaming more than 900 TV shows and 2,000 movies on their mobile phones.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.