Do your kids need social media etiquette lessons?

A girl has just uploaded a photo of herself in swimwear at the beach. Moments later, someone left a comment saying "I didn't know you can fit into this".

The girl then reacts by posting a new image depicting an airport landing, tagging the person who had left the aforementioned comment in her previous post. Her caption reads: "I'm sure you can relate to this".

This exchange took place on the social media platform, Instagram.

"I will ask my participants, what do they think of this kind of behaviour? How do they feel about this exchange?" BrandImage professional consultant Wendy Lee said during an interview in Shah Alam, Selangor.