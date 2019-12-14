'Don't you want to be my best friend?' Security camera hacker asks US girl

PHOTO: Twitter/Jessica_Holley
The Star/Asia News Network

A hacker managed to gain access into a security camera in an eight-year-old girl's room in the United States and used it to terrorise her, according to a report by CNN.

In footage obtained by CNN affiliate WMC, the girl identified as Alyssa can be seen standing in her room while a recording of the song Tiptoe Through The Tulips was heard playing through the security camera speaker. The song was featured as an eerie tune in the horror movie Insidious, released in 2010.

Alyssa later asked "Who is that?" and then a man's voice can be heard answering "I'm your best friend. I'm Santa Claus."

Then voice then added: "Don't you want to be my best friend?"

Alyssa's mother Ashley LeMay said that her daughter was terrified by the hacker communicating with her through the camera.

"I watched the video and I mean my heart just like... I didn't even get to the end where she is screaming 'Mommy, mommy' before I like ran inside," LeMay said, adding that the hacker also continued to harass Ashley by telling her to destroy the room.

LeMay said she purchased a Ring security camera as a way to help her keep an eye on Ashley while she works as a nurse on overnight shifts. The incident happened just four days after the camera was installed in Ashley's room.

According to the WMC report, LeMay has reportedly disconnected the camera and is planning to return it to the store. She expressed concerns that the hacker may have been watching her daughter throughout the time the camera was operating in the room.

"They could have watched them sleeping, changing. I mean they could have seen all kinds of things. Honestly, my gut makes me feel like it's either somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by."

Ring has issued a statement to CNN saying they believe the hack was not the result of an online security breach at the company.

"Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring's security."

As LeMay told WMC that she did not set up two-factor authentication on her device, the hack could have been caused by other factors.

"Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services. As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords," Ring said in its statement.

More about
Hacking CCTVs

TRENDING

Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
Record sum of $18.8m lost to China officials impersonation scams this year
Record sum of $18.8m lost to China officials impersonation scams this year
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for &#039;politicising a social cause&#039;
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for 'politicising a social cause'
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

SERVICES