Drone business lets dreams take flight for disabled woman

Xian Min, who became disabled after coming down with polio at the age of 1, started her industrial drone business in Chongqing when she was 48, after years of exploration in the logistics and electromechanical equipment industry.

Xian's family was once worried about the industrial risk and her physical condition.

However, Xian gave it a try and devoted herself to relevant study and research, and formed a team with her husband to develop industrial drones.

PHOTO: Weibo/华龙网

At present, Xian leads her team to launch a variety of industrial drones, including products for river inspection, aerial mapping, agricultural plant protection, pest control and emergency rescue.

She also gets involved in public welfare and provides services to disabled entrepreneurs for free.

"I long for running and flying, though I can't walk easily, and the drone business fulfilled my flying dream," Xian said.