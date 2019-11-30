Drones: Delight or danger?

Ahmad Zaki with the drone that aced the Pos Malaysia Parcel Drone Competition and won the company RM25,000 (S$8,200).
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

With the proliferation of drones, local companies have started imagining a future where drones will be a part of our lives. This is why they are not only exploring everyday uses for them but also means to stop rogue ones.

System Consultancy Services (unmanned system development division) manager Ahmad Zaki Yaacob said as drones are extremely mobile they can deliver essential items to rural areas and even victims in a disaster zone.

The company caught Pos Malaysia's attention when it won the national mail carrier's Parcel Drone Competition in March which netted it a cool RM25,000 (S$8,200).

Ahmad Zaki said the company's drone - originally made for mapping before being retrofitted - was the fastest to complete a 1km route that went over a lake, and also safely deliver a 2kg parcel.

He claimed the company is in talks with Pos Malaysia to test a postal drone delivery system, though he could not confirm anything concrete.

Drones have also attracted the attention of the government.

In Budget 2020, the Finance Minister announced an RM25 million matching grant for pilot projects on digital applications like drone delivery that will take advantage of Malaysia's high-speed broadband and upcoming 5G infrastructure.

Wahab showing the jammer and controller for taking down rogue drones within a large area. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Also, a pilot project by local company Average Drone tested drones for food delivery in Cyberjaya at the end of June.

Bernama reported that the drone food delivery service, Express Food, covered a 2km radius around the Futurise Centre in Cyberjaya. It promised to deliver up to 800g of food within 12 minutes of ordering, and the delivery charge was just RM2.50.

However, not all companies have such a cheery outlook towards drones.

Ikramatic Systems Sdn Bhd has developed the Secudome Anti-drone shield, a device which can disable drones by creating a field of interference to block their signals.

Its systems specialist Wahab Ahmad said the jammer has two modes - omni or single direction.

When setting up in omni direction, it can create a 1km dead zone around the device while in the single direction it can send out a blast to knock out drones as far as 3km away.

Once the device detects an intruding drone, it can jam the 2.4Ghz and 5.8Ghz frequencies, preventing it from being controlled by the user.

More companies are starting to use custom drones for different jobs. Avetics, for instance, employed drones to capture the Sepang F1 racetrack for use in a racing video game. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

He added that while most consumer drones are equipped with safety protocols that would make them return to the user in the event they lose connection, most DIY drones would just crash.

"Companies like DJI have internal safety mechanism so people don't intrude into a private airspace, but here everyone is a champion, they'll try messing with the programming to fly where they want," said Wahab.

The Secudome system can also disrupt the drone's GPS (global positioning system), which could cause it to "lose direction".

He said so far the jammers have only been sold to government agencies, usually to protect restricted areas like army compounds, police stations and prisons.

Though no units have been sold to civilians, they are up for purchase.

However, potential customers would have to get permission from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the regulatory body in charge of frequency bands, to operate it.

Asked why a standalone unit is preferable to a gun-like drone disabling device, he explained that the latter emits large amounts of RF (radio frequency) electromagnetic radiation which could be dangerous to humans, especially if held by hand.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

On Oct 4, Reuters reported that a drone disrupted a Europa League football match for around 15 minutes in the Josy Barthel stadium in Luxembourg.

Match officials suspended a match between the home team F91 Dudelange and Azerbaijani club Qarabağ FK when they spotted a drone carrying a controversial flag over the pitch.

The Qarabağ players tried to take down the drone by kicking balls at it but it's unclear if they succeeded.

Closer to home, AFP reported on June 25 that drones were sighted near Singapore's Changi airport for the second time in a week, forcing its Civil Aviation Authority to once again delay and divert flights headed to the bustling airport.

It is against the law in Singapore to fly a drone within 5km of an airport without a permit.

Drones are also increasingly disrupting flights at airports around the world. London's Gatwick was paralysed for 36 hours last December following repeated drone sightings, with tens of thousands of passengers affected.

More about
Digital Drones malaysia

TRENDING

This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S&#039;pore since 2017, both recovered
German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S'pore since 2017, both recovered
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
Man riding PMD on road 'punches' BMW: 'Stay in your place, don't need to educate me'
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
Fun and free activities in Singapore for families to check out this weekend
Cartoon roadshows in Singapore malls to thrill your kids this weekend
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis

Home Works

Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief

SERVICES