Dutch TikTok star finds her cute couple photo in a Chinese drama, except she was replaced in Photoshop

A Dutch influencer published a story on TikTok last week detailing the case of her boyfriend appearing on a Chinese television drama without either of their knowledge.

Rianne Meijer, a blogger with more than 1.4 million fans on Instagram, who mainly writes about her life and gives fashion advice, posted a video on TikTok last week explaining her encounter.

Meijer posted on TikTok a photo of her boyfriend, Roy, and then compared it to a scene from a Chinese drama . A meticulous viewer would notice the photo was being used as a prop in the scene, except she had been cropped out and replaced with the show’s protagonist.

“Who is that?” Meijer asked, shocked. “I mean, they look good together.”

The scene is from the Chinese drama Summer Again, which premiered on iQiyi in July. In the scene, the character named Mi Ya was talking about her relationship with a foreign boyfriend, “Andre”.

“Andre and I, we have to cross a thousand miles to be together, to be happy and joyful,” she said, as the camera lens zoomed in on a picture frame of her and “Andre” on the counter.

Weibo bloggers picked up Meijer’s video and Chinese fans found the incident embarrassing.

“Could no one on set afford to have their own photo shoot?” one said.

“This is not the way we want Chinese dramas to be remembered,” another said.

Meijer updated her TikTok again and said the studio has since sent her an apology and she is ready to move on from the incident. “It’s all good,” she wrote. “They are so sweet and it gave us a good laugh.”

Meijer did not respond to an interview request from the South China Morning Post.

Chinese-made dramas have been the centre of criticism in recent years for their rough production, exaggerated acting and cliché plot. The government and public have called for more professionalism and better quality.

In the past, several Chinese dramas have Photoshopped pictures of famous people for their props. In 2018, Shadow of Justice , a crime series starring Julian Cheung, apologised on Weibo for using the photo of famous comedian Zhao Benshan during a funeral scene.

Meijer reacts to a picture of her boyfriend with his “girlfriend” in a Chinese drama.

Just last year, another drama, Skate Into Love, used photos of famous international ice skaters in the show and even Photoshopped them to replace the head with characters in the show.

Similar incidents have happened abroad as well. Amelia Goldie, a digital marketer, writer and photographer from Australia, posted on TikTok earlier this year that someone took one of her pictures without consent and Photoshopped Madonna’s face onto her body. Madonna’s Instagram account then reposted it.

Goldie has protested but to no avail.

