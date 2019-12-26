E-prescriptions to replace written versions in Vietnam

Written medical records could be on their way out, as pilot software will allow patients to use codes to access their e-prescriptions on a national online prescription system.

Speaking at a workshop last week, Associate Professor Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of Medical Services Administration under the health ministry, said the software would be applied across the country at all public and private healthcare facilities after a recently launched pilot in Ha Tinh and Hung Yen provinces.

According to Khue, among nearly 50,000 medical facilities nationwide, 95 per cent have prescription management software. However, the data is not synchronised, making it difficult to share data among facilities.

Up to 70 per cent of pharmacies have medicine management software but still sell medicine without prescriptions.

Private medical facilities, prescriptions are written so it is difficult to track who prescribed the medicine and to ensure the prescribed medicine is sold to patients.

"Since the software is applied nationwide, written medical records will be replaced with technology," he said.

All prescriptions sent from healthcare facilities nationwide would be saved on the software and shared with patients and medicine suppliers.

The e-prescriptions would be connected with e-medical records.

Through the system, only prescribed medicines could be sold to avoid the abuse of antibiotics and controlled medicine.