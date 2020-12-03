eBay scammers have been auctioning off photos of PS5 consoles to unsuspecting buyers

From global pandemics and next-gen console scalpers to bushfires and collapsing telescopes , 2020 will certainly be a memorable year....for all the wrong reasons, that is.

Unfortunately, we're adding one more entry to the list as we speak - eBay scammers who have reportedly been marketing mere photos of the PlayStation 5 as the real thing and auctioning them off to unsuspecting buyers.

Fortunately, some of these victims were able to recoup their money via eBay's Money Back Guarantee policy, which promises a full refund to individuals who receive misrepresented items from transactions made through the site.

While scams aren't exactly a new concept, we have to admit that this form of con has undoubtedly reached a whole new level of audacity.

It's painful to picture how these misled buyers must have felt - imagine being over the moon at managing to secure a spanking-new PS5, only to receive nothing but a sad, pathetic image of the console at the end.

Naturally, eBay has since stepped up to issue a warning to these scammers, as well as a reminder to buyers to "exercise caution" when making expensive purchases.

From a bystander's perspective, such acts certainly warrant a sigh of disbelief when you read about it, since you couldn't imagine yourself ever falling into the same trap. However, that's exactly what scammers want you to think so that you'll drop your guard.

So, at risk of sounding like a broken record, here's a gentle reminder to everyone to make sure they know what they're buying before forking out the cash for it, and that if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Stay sharp!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.