Elderly Taiwanese couple become Instagram sensation modelling clothes left behind at their laundry

A Taiwanese couple in their 80s are enjoying internet fame after images of them modelling clothes left behind by customers at the laundry they own went viral.
The couple, one aged 83 and the other 84, were featured on Facebook page The Idea King.

“They dress more hip than i do,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Living their best life in their 80s!! Now THAT’S #couplegoals” wrote another.

Their Instagram account wantshowasyoung, with more than 51,000 followers, shows the couple posing in front of washing machines.

These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.

According to a post on the account, the old clothes had been at the laundry for years.

These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.

“Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can’t bear to see them overwhelmed with boredom everyday,” it said.

“So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! A friendly reminder:｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry.”

These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.

