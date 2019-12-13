Engrossed in PUBG, man in India accidentally drinks acid

In his quest for 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner' aka victory on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), a man in India has reportedly died after accidentally drinking acid which he mistook for water while on a train ride.

According to the Times of India, the 20-year-old man identified as Saurabh Yadav was travelling with his friend Santosh Sharma, a jeweller who owned the bottle of acid that Saurabh mistakenly consumed.

Santosh recalled that during the two-hour train journey towards the city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Saurabh began rummaging through his bag for a bottle of water.

Santosh claimed that Saurabh was so engrossed in PUBG and had headphones on that he didn't notice that he was drinking acid instead of water. The report stated that Santosh uses acid for his work to polish jewellery. Santosh also said that he was not aware of Saurabh consuming the acid as they were both sitting on separate berths in the train.

"With the first sip, he realised his mistake as he felt a burning sensation on his throat. He immediately called me for help," Santosh said.

After the train stopped at Agra, railway doctors pronounced Saurabh dead. Police booked Santosh for culpable homicide after Saurabh's family accused him of deliberately giving him acid.

The same report noted that it's the second time in India where acid and water got mixed up because of a game of PUBG. In February, man reportedly accidentally drank acid because he was too consumed by his PUBG game.

The man survived after an operation. Doctors were then shocked as the man continued playing PUBG from the hospital bed.

PUBG is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed by South Korean company Bluehole. Variety reported that PUBG has reached over 400 million players across various platforms as of 2018.