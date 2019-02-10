Esports a hard sell in grades-obsessed Singapore

In a country highly focused on academic achievement, Singaporean Galvin Kang Jian Wen did something almost unthinkable - he stopped studying as a teenager to spend more time playing computer games.

He defied parental and social disapproval after his high school finals to pursue his dream of becoming an esports champion, but believes the sacrifice has paid off as he heads with his national team to Southeast Asia's mini-Olympics.

Teenage gamers worldwide are shunning mainstream education in favour of spending hours tapping away on computers and phones, attracted by a booming esports scene where prizes at major tournaments reach millions of dollars.

But perhaps nowhere is the prospect of swapping textbooks for joysticks more daunting than in Singapore, which tops global education rankings and were striving for academic excellence is deeply ingrained in the national psyche.