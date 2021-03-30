Ever Given ship stuck on Suez modded into Microsoft Flight Simulator — and it's hilarious

By now, you should have heard about the poor cargo ship that had gotten stuck on Egypt's Suez Canal last Tuesday (March 23).

While the ship was refloated on Monday (29 March) and shipping traffic through the canal has resumed, the internet has seen fit to do what it does best in situations like this — poke fun at it.

In fact, people have even gone so far as to mod the stuck vessel (named the Ever Given) into Microsoft Flight Simulator, to say nothing of the memes that have popped up as well.

The surprisingly realistic (and hilarious) inclusion was created by modder Zepingouin35 on March 27, then publicised by a YouTube and TikTok poster named donut_enforcement.

And while we do feel bad for sniggering, it's hard not to crack at least a small smile at the sheer ludicrousness of the situation. Frankly, it's something that would be right at home in a Hollywood satire or comedy.

https://www.tiktok.com/@donut_enforcement/video/6944600483172551942?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESMgowsx3vrKnqhqbEm33fQKNVIlb4myCfOwPfoR3c7D

In his video, donut_enforcement does a short fly-by tour of the Mediterranean region near the Suez Canal, and he takes his time to bring viewers' attention to the stuck ship and its awkward predicament as the plane passes by.

Of course, making memes about the ship doesn't mean the internet community doesn't sympathise with it at all. There are many folks who have reached out and discussed ways to resolve it as well.

Among the other related content that we've come across over the past few days, there are also videos where parents ask their young children how they would fix the Ever Given situation, and to say their suggestions are adorable doesn't really do them justice.

One suggested deploying an army of helicopters to hoist the vessel and drop it back into the sea, while another recommended "tying a metal string" to the boat and getting tugboats to realign it — aww!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.