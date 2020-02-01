Facebook to establish 'Situation Room' in Taipei ahead of elections

TAIPEI - Social media giant Facebook is scheduled to open a "Situation Room" in its Taipei office "sometime after" Jan 1 ahead of Taiwan's Jan 11 presidential and legislative elections as part of the company's ongoing efforts to fight disinformation, a source familiar with the business told CNA Monday.

The Situation Room will bring together representatives from Facebook's policy, legal, security teams and content moderators as political campaigning ramps up in the final weeks of the election, according to the source.

The coordination centre will allow its members to discuss matters face-to-face, speeding up decisions to crack down on fake accounts and combat the spread of fake news on its platforms, the source said.

The Situation Room will also stay in close contact with Taiwan's Central Election Commission, related law enforcement authorities and the campaign headquarters of all three teams of presidential and vice presidential candidates, it added.

A similar centre will be opened in Facebook's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore soon.

Facebook's office in Ireland and its California headquarters will also support the Taipei Situation Room's operations to ensure Taiwan Facebook is monitored 24/7, the source added.

This is the first time the company has opened such a coordination centre in Taiwan ahead of elections.

Facebook previously established a "Situation Room" before the 2018 midterm election in the US to avoid a repeat of the 2016 presidential election, when misinformation was rampant on the platform.

The source told CNA that Facebook did not do so in Taiwan for the 2016 presidential election or the 9-in-1 elections in November 2018 because the spread of disinformation on the the platform was not as widespread as it is now.

George Chen (陳澍), Head of Public Policy for Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Mongolia Facebook, will also stay in the Taipei room to monitor the situation, it added.

The office will continue to run for a period of time after the Jan 11 elections in case of "unforeseen circumstances," the source said, without any further elaboration.