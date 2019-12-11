Facebook to give users ability to turn off annoying red-dot notifications on app navigation bar

PHOTO: Pexels
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Facebook app users will soon be able to hide the red notification dots, as part of a feature that lets users control what comes up in their navigation bar.

The feature, called Shortcut Bar Settings, allows users to remove tabs they don't often use, including Marketplace, Watch, Groups, Events, Profile, Friend Requests, News, Today In, Gaming and Dating; or just silence the red notification dots.

TechCrunch confirmed with a Facebook spokesperson that the feature is already available for iOS, and will be rolled out to Android users over the next few weeks.

"We are rolling out navigation bar controls to make it easier for people to connect with the things they like and control the notifications they get within the Facebook app," said the Facebook spokesperson.

To use the feature, tap and hold a shortcut in the navigation bar and a prompt will pop up, giving users the option to remove the tab or silence it.

Alternately, users can also access it in the three-line More Tabs menu. Click on Settings & Privacy, then Settings, then Shortcuts. The users can choose which tabs to turn off or silence.

TechCrunch reports that the Facebook spokesperson explains people should have the ability to take a break from notifications, thus Facebook wants to give users more control on alerts that are relevant to them.

