Facebook Messenger removes option to sign in with phone number

Facebook Messenger has removed the option for users to sign in to their accounts using a phone number. Instead, they are required to have a Facebook account to use the messaging service.

Venture Beat confirmed that the social media giant quietly removed the option from its Messenger or Messenger Lite apps.

"We found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already log in through Facebook and we want to simplify the process. If you already use Messenger without a Facebook account, no need to do anything," a Facebook spokesperson told the tech site.

Alternate login options were introduced back in 2015, where account holders could use phone numbers, photos and names as accepted login identification.

Some users who use alternate logins are now reportedly facing a bug in the system, receiving an error message informing them that their account is restricted.

To avoid such issues, users may want to consider setting up a Facebook account or use another messaging service altogether.