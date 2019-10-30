Facebook takes more heat for enabling political falsehoods

Facebook came under fresh criticism on Tuesday for its hands-off approach to political speech, as a group of employees and US lawmakers called on the social network to apply fact-checking for politicians spreading misinformation.

A letter from Facebook employees urged the company to crack down on "civic misinformation," saying the spread of debunked claims is a "threat" to what the company stands for.

"We strongly object to this policy as it stands. It doesn't protect voices, but instead allows politicians to weaponize our platform by targeting people who believe that content posted by political figures is trustworthy," said the letter first obtained by the New York Times, which said some 250 employees had endorsed it.

At the same time, US lawmakers critical of Facebook stepped up their calls to revisit its policy, which exempts comments and paid ads on the platform from fact-checking - an issue that has become heated with President Donald Trump's online ads using what some called "provably false" claims.