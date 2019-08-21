Facebook, Twitter could face blowback over China account suspensions

Read also

On the same day, Twitter said it had suspended 936 accounts originating from within China for a number of violations of the company's "platform manipulation policies", including spam, coordinated activity, fake accounts and ban evasion.

Facebook's revenue in 2018 from China-based advertisers was estimated to account for about 10 per cent of total sales, or US$5 billion, according to a note from Pivotal Research Group.

Despite the lack of an official revenue breakdown ex-US, Facebook has cited China as one of its top five overseas markets, which together accounted for 57 per cent of total revenue in 2018.

Globally, Facebook is the second largest digital advertising platform after Google, with a market share of 20.2 per cent. According to eMarketer, US adult Facebook users spend an average of 38 minutes per day on the platform, which expects monthly users to grow 6 per cent year-on-year to 1.76 billion this year.

"We generate meaningful revenue from a limited number of resellers representing advertisers based in China," noted Facebook alongside risk analysis in an annual report filed in January.

The company has an office in Shenzhen that operates as a 'corporate embassy' with the help of its local partner Meet Social, according to a report by The New York Times.