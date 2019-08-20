Facebook, Twitter say China funded a campaign to disrupt Hong Kong protests

The social media platforms Twitter and Facebook have both announced the suspension of accounts they say are part of a China-based campaign to promote political discord in Hong Kong.
PHOTO: Pixabay
Owen Churchill
South China Morning Post

The social-media platform Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts alleged to be part of a Chinese government-backed campaign to sow political discord in Hong Kong, and will no longer accept advertising from state-controlled media outlets, the company announced on Monday.

Additionally, Facebook removed seven pages, three groups and five accounts involved in what the company called "coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong".

In all, Twitter said that 936 accounts originating from within China have been suspended for a number of violations of the company's "platform manipulation policies," including spam, coordinated activity, fake accounts and ban evasion.

The social media activity of the suspended accounts, which posted in both English and Chinese, were part of efforts to undermine the "legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement on the ground", the company said.

Twitter, Facebook and most other western social media platforms are blocked in mainland China. Most of the accounts identified by Twitter as "bad faith actors" circumvented the Great Firewall - as the country's digital barrier is known - using virtual private networks (VPNs), though some were tracked to specific, unblocked IP addresses based in mainland China.

Though most of the accounts had fewer than 100 followers, 326 accounts had more than 10,000 followers and a handful had counts close to 300,000 followers.

"Covert, manipulative behaviours have no place on our service," Twitter said. "They violate the fundamental principles on which our company is built."

The company said "intensive investigations" had found "reliable evidence to support that this is a coordinated state-backed operation."

When asked to clarify how its probe had ascertained a connection to the Chinese government, a spokeswoman for Twitter referred to the investigation's findings that some of the accounts had been gaining access to Twitter without the use of VPNs.

Facebook's investigation, also announced Monday, was prompted by a "tip" from Twitter, Facebook head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a statement.

"We will continue monitoring and will take action if we find additional violations," said Gleicher, adding that Facebook had shared the findings with other industry partners and law enforcement agencies.

Examples of the "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" identified by Facebook included posts that compared protesters to cockroaches, accused journalists of corruption and of colluding with "rioters", and claimed that protesters, not police, had been responsible for the widely reported injury of a medic who may lose the use of one eye.

The young woman was injured when she was struck by a pellet fired by police during demonstrations in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood earlier this month.

The moves by the two social media giants to counter misinformation about Hong Kong dovetailed with an announcement from Twitter that it would no longer accept advertising from state-controlled news media entities.

Though a Monday statement announcing the action did not single out Chinese state media, government-backed news agency Xinhua has recently utilised Twitter's "promoted tweet" service to expand the reach of posts related to the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.

In one such promoted tweet published over the weekend, Xinhua tweeted that "[people from] all walks of life in Hong Kong called for a brake to be put on the blatant violence and for order to be restored."

Twitter said on Monday that affected accounts would be given a 30-day grace period to withdraw from the platform's advertising products, after which the company would "stringently enforce these policies."

A determination of what accounts would be affected by the ban would be made based on factors including financial ownership, control of editorial content and direct or indirect exertion of political pressure, Twitter said.

According to The Intercept online investigative magazine, Twitter's announcement of the advertising ban came a few hours after The Intercept contacted the company for comment on its promotion of tweets by Global Times, a Chinese tabloid published under the auspices of People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Intercept found that Twitter had promoted 50 English-language tweets by ﻿Global Times between June and August, including several that sought to change public perceptions about the Chinese government's measures in Xinjiang, where upwards of one million Uygurs and other ethnic minority groups are reported to have been forcibly detained and subject to political indoctrination.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post. 

