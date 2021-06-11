Facebook's first smartwatch said to have two cameras and heart rate monitor

Facebook is taking a very different approach for its smartwatch according to The Verge.

The social media giant is said to be working on a smartwatch that has a detachable display with two cameras.

The camera on the front of the display will be used for video calling while a 1080p camera on the rear will be used for taking photos and videos. The Information reported in February that Facebook's smartwatch is powered by Android and it will focus on messaging and health features.

In addition, Facebook is working with accessory makers to create an ecosystem of accessories for attaching the camera. It is also working with US telcos to support LTE connectivity and sell the smartwatch. The smartwatch will be available in white, black, and gold, and is slated to launch in summer of 2022 at a retail price of US$400 (S$528.82).

The second and third generations of the smartwatch are being worked on at the same time. Facebook has grand plans for the smartwatch to be a key input device for its AR glasses.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.