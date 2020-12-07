Facial recognition paused in China's public toilet amid mounting privacy concerns

Mounting concerns over privacy have pushed Chinese authorities to pause the use of facial recognition technology in a public loo.

The facial recognition system in a public toilet in Guangdong province’s Dongguan city was used to recognise individuals and limit the amount of toilet paper each could take within a certain amount of time, according to a post on the official Weibo account of the city’s Urban Management And Law Enforcement Bureau.

Photos of users were deleted after some time and the system was not connected to a network, according to the post, which said that the system was suspended after some citizens raised concerns.

A Weibo topic page about using facial recognition to access toilet paper was viewed more than 100 million times by noon on Monday. “I think they can stop offering free toilet paper, or charge a fee. Why would they need facial recognition to [stop toilet paper theft]?” one user on microblogging site Weibo wrote.

A public restroom at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing ﻿was the first to use facial recognition to dispense toilet paper in 2017, and similar systems have since been introduced in several other Chinese cities. ﻿

More than 700 cities in China have proposed or are in the process of building smart infrastructure, according to a report by the Qianzhan Industry Research Institute last year, and Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen are among the cities that have announced initiatives specifically to use smart technologies in public toilets.

However, facial recognition data leaks are rampant in China: images of faces, national ID numbers and phone numbers have repeatedly been found for sale online at alarmingly low prices – with state-run news agency Xinhua reporting in July that some online vendors were selling facial data for just 0.5 yuan (S$0.10) per face.

In response to growing concern, several Chinese cities have moved to tighten regulations on the use of facial recognition personal data in line with stricter laws being introduced by the central government to limit the abuse of personal data collection.

Aside from privacy concerns, some users have pointed out other pitfalls of facial recognition-controlled systems to dispense toilet paper.

“The toilet paper it offers is not enough for me,” one Weibo user wrote. “But when the system detected my face for the second time, it told me I had already used it and to wait patiently [before taking more toilet paper]. To be honest, for people who are in a rush to the toilet, they could pee their pants while waiting.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.