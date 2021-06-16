Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is back to spook us on modern consoles

Hailing from a time where Japanese horror reined supreme, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, will be returning and getting a modern update.

As the fifth mainline game, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was first released on the Nintendo Wii U. Sadly, it was a console that didn’t see the same level of success as the Wii and that meant not many folks got to try it.

With the modern remake, players can look forward to new costumes and photo modes exclusive to the remake, as well as updated visuals.

The idea of Fatale Frame still remains. This time around, players will travel to the fictional Hikami Mountain where they need to fend off the supernatural with a special camera, the Camera Obscura.

In Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, players will unravel the story of Ose Kurosawa, a mysterious shrine maiden who was chosen to be part of a powerful and dark ritual.

ALSO READ: The Singaporean designer who made a horror game - alone

Given the advancements of tech since the Wii U, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water could be a prime candidate for a VR release for the PC and PlayStation all things considered.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will arrive on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.