Father creates app that forces kids to reply ASAP

PHOTO: Twitter/ReplyASAPapp
shelly yang
The China Post/Asia News Network

Parents often complain that children ignore their messages. Well, there's now a brilliant application that makes your children reply ASAP!

Nick Herbert from England spent nine months creating the app called "ReplyASAP" to force his son to respond to his text messages … immediately.

The 45-year-old engineer has a 13-year-old son who never returns messages. Nick's son keeps his phone on silent mode and ignores his father's calls.

The app has been downloaded over 75,000 times since its launch in 2017. The ReplyASAP overrides the silent function of phones whenever a message is sent.

The alarm goes on until the receiver replies to the message. The system can even send a notification to the parent if their kid deletes the app.

ReplyASAP is only available on the Android platform. It's free to download, but whenever you connect to someone, it costs US$1.22 (S$1.70) per contact. Connection to ten contacts can cost you up to US$8.51.

