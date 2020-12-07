First-ever Marvel Virtual Run Singapore teased

In a year of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the runs have gone virtual. Earlier this year saw Southeast Asia’s first-ever Star Wars Virtual Run, and there’s even a first-ever Virtual Gundam Run currently ongoing for Southeast Asia.

It looks like the next virtual run is going to be Singapore’s first-ever Marvel Virtual Run, as teased by Marvel Singapore’s Facebook page earlier today.

The first ever MARVEL Virtual Run Singapore is coming. Are you ready to Find Your Power? 8 December 2020. Save the date. #MarvelVirtualRunSG Posted by Marvel on Friday, December 4, 2020

As teased, you’ll have to stay tuned to 8 Dec, 2020 to find out more. Seeing as how it is already end of 2020, the run will probably kick off in early to mid-2021 with registrations to expected to open sometime this December onwards.

No other details are shared at this point apart from the partners list: HSBC (Financial Fitness), Kellogg’s (Healthy Lifestyle), FBT (Apparel Partner), Shopee (Online Retail).

This probably means you’ll be expecting Kellogg’s cereals, run t-shirts by FBT, and online registrations via Shopee’s website.

Let’s also hope we’ll have an assorted of gorgeous Marvel-themed finisher medals to choose from, which will most likely be 5 designs in all (based on the teaser video above): Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow and Hulk.