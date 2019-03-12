Fish out of water: Life in Beijing without Alipay and WeChat Pay

PHOTO: Reuters
Louise Moon
South China Morning Post

"You might not have to make that trip to the bank after all," Rob, a friend, messaged me over WeChat the other day. He attached a press release saying Alipay had launched an international version of its mobile payments platform for visitors to China.

Named "Tour Pass", the app can be used for up to 90 days and could prove handy for me - I had moved from Hong Kong to Beijing for three months just over a month ago.

The last time I lived in Beijing, five years ago while studying at Peking University, cash was still currency, shared bikes did not exist and people did not have their morning Starbucks delivered via an app.

Since then China has transformed into an almost cashless society at an exceptionally fast pace. According to China's central bank, People's Bank of China, the volume of domestic mobile payment transactions reached 277.4 trillion yuan (S$53.8 trillion) in 2018, up more than 28 times compared with five years earlier.

Still, I told Rob I wasn't sure I could be bothered with the hassle of setting up a bank account, figuring it was easier to go without and withdraw from my Hong Kong account.

But the realisation quickly hit - life here functions completely through screens and mostly through two apps, WeChat, with its mobile payment arm WeChat Pay, and Alipay. Almost all payments are done via mobile phones, and even getting into the office building requires scanning a QR code on WeChat, the all-encompassing social-media app with 1 billion monthly users founded by technology giant Tencent Holdings.

WeChat Pay and Alipay dominate more than 90 per cent of the mobile payments market in China. And to be in on the action, you need a domestic bank account and phone number.

The international version of Alipay, the mobile payments platform founded by South China Morning Post parent Alibaba Group Holding, was - in a first - announced as a game-changer.

It requires a foreign mobile phone number and bank card, which can be used to top up your account with a maximum of 2,000 yuan at a time.

Screenshot of Alipay's Tour Pass. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

But I ran into a hurdle at the very outset - a Hong Kong mobile phone number does not count as foreign, and I was automatically logged into the app's domestic version.

After two days, and numerous failed attempts using other relatives' details, I was finally in. I used my father's details, which he had to verify via a text message from his bank in the United Kingdom.

To say I was excited would be an understatement. I felt I was part of the club. In a quick scan or beep, I could now pay for everything from a meal to groceries at 7 Eleven, to a movie ticket or a cab ride.

But that's about it. According to Alipay, its international version should also support other functions within the app that automatically transfer money to merchants, such as when ordering food and hailing a cab, much like Uber. But I have found the system has not fully opened itself up to foreigners and I still cannot access any of the mini-apps, or their individual functions.

Being locked out means you don't truly experience the quirks or intricacies of everyday life in China.

This week, Alipay extended its reach and entered the automotive market, announcing an agreement with Chinese electric car start-up Xpeng Motors for the development of an in-car payments system for services such as battery charging facilities and entertainment apps.

Meanwhile, WeChat Pay seems to be preferred and is slightly more widely accepted. It is the go-to payment method for cab drivers, and some restaurants do not accept Alipay.

WeChat too has announced it will now support international credit cards, allowing access to dozens of services, including e-commerce and ride-hailing. But I've only encountered a "busy service" notification during several attempts to set it up.

My wait for a fuller experience of China's mobile payments universe continues.

Going cashless is not just about using Apple Pay on a coffee run. Chinese payment service providers have created ecosystems featuring mini-apps that allow users to do absolutely everything through one system - transferring money, paying the water bill, buying a lottery ticket, paying for the weekly grocery shopping and having dinner delivered to your doorstep.

Although each has its own individual app, many also require Chinese bank accounts or are linked back to WeChat or Alipay.

For a tourist visiting for a week or two, Alipay's international version is convenient and means no cash needs to be withdrawn. But if you're here for any longer, like me, it still feels like there is a barrier between you and the "real" China. No food deliveries from the hundreds of Meituan motorbikes that zoom past each day, no testing out Luckin Coffee, Starbucks' domestic rival, and - most disappointingly - no zipping around on a Mobike.

You cannot unlock shared bikes that line the streets invitingly, as they require users to scan a QR code and automatically transfer money. Most annoyingly, particularly as I am coming from the land of abundant taxis in Hong Kong, it is hard to hail a cab on the street. The majority are pre-ordered either via mini-apps or on individual apps linked to these payment systems.

I've also been at the receiving end of some very unimpressed looks - when I walked eagerly into Luckin Coffee, excited to test it out, momentarily forgetting its entire business model runs on mobile payments.

As an outsider, I have lost money. When change for drinks did not materialise, I caught the eye of the bartender, who simply shrugged. The indication - tough luck, we do not have any cash to give you.

But I have gained a taxi ride and one of my five-a-day. When I tried to pay back a friend, who used WeChat Pay for our taxi fare, she backed away almost in horror: "Please, I don't want cash!" When a cafe did not have the right change for my order, the staff gave me extra broccoli instead.

People talk of China as being advanced in adopting mobile payments apps, while other societies lag behind. But the reality is it is a necessity to use WeChat Pay or Alipay amid a dearth of other options.

Hong Kong, in contrast, accepts debit cards, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, mobile payments and cash, which might also explain why it has not adopted mobile payment systems so rapidly.

It can be frustrating to slowly count cash as locals wait to pay with a quick scan, and I feel bad being inconvenient entertainment for vendors who don't have change.

You might catch me shopping via a quick beep of a QR code, but, as the temperature drops and the appeal of riding a shared bike lessens, I am mostly resigned to the fact that I won't be fully integrated into the workings of China.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital china Cashless Payments foreigner

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia&#039;s presidential palace hurts two
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled today
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
&#039;Wake up, run&#039;: Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
'Wake up, run': Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
Is your boyfriend &#039;too close&#039; to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for
Is your boyfriend 'too close' to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES