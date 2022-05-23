Flat-edged design said to be coming to the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 may come with a flat-edged design.

According to tipster @VNchocoTaco, a source claims there is a new flat-front glass panel designed for a future Apple Watch model and it is likely coming to the Apple Watch Series 8. Another tipster, Jon Prosser, shared in his YouTube clip that the flat-edged design could be coming to the Apple Watch Series 8 or the rugged version.

Multiple reports surfaced last year that the Apple Watch Series 7 would come with the new flat-edged design, but it did not materialise. Bloomberg reports that there would be three new models coming this year which include the Series 8, the SE, and a rugged model.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.