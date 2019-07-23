Forget street addresses or GPS coordinates, this start-up thinks three words are all you need

Read also

While GPS can be used as an alternative to street addresses, its system of numbers and letters are often difficult to dictate. "GPS coordinates are brilliant [because] they cover everywhere and are super accurate, but they are also really difficult to remember and communicate," said Jones, who indicated that getting one number wrong in a set of coordinates would result in a location at another country.

The unique three-word addresses by what3words have become available at a time when more people worldwide are using voice recognition systems, either with smart home assistants, wearable devices or car navigation systems.

The accuracy provided by geocoding - the computational process of turning a physical address to an exact location on Earth - like what3words offers is also increasingly required in fields such as transport, logistics and insurance.

"We have done tests where we've put street addressing up against what3words addresses at the same place, and GPS-tagged the different drivers, and we're mostly 28 per cent more efficient," said Jones. That is because what3word users can get an exact point, such as the entrance of a building, as the final location. In contrast, street addresses on maps often just point to where a building is located, which is not helpful for deliverymen trying to find a specific entrance to a large office complex as an example.