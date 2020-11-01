Formulaic movies? It could be because AI is helping studios decide what to make

If blockbuster films now feel increasingly formulaic, it may be because a machine brain is helping studios decide what movies to make.

Artificial Intelligence firm Cinelytic Inc announced that Warner Bros Pictures International (WBPI) is now using its service, which uses AI to predict what storyline and which actors would likely translate to a successful movie.

The Los Angeles-based company claimed that its "AI-driven content and talent valuation system" enables entertainment industry professionals to make faster, better-informed decisions using predictive analytics based on past movies.

It added that the platform draws on a database containing the box office performance and metadata of 95,000-plus movies, which reportedly enables it to forecast future movies' box office performances with a claimed 85 per cent accuracy.

To better get into users' heads, Cinelytic said it uses Audience Intelligence data for TV and streaming media, with real-time demand insights into what is being watched globally and by whom.

"In our industry, we make tough decisions every day that affect what - and how - we produce and deliver films to theatres around the world, and the more precise our data is, the better we will be able to engage our audiences," said WBPI Distribution senior vice president Tonis Kiis, in a press release.

Cinelytic's website stated that its services are also used by film industry companies like Sony Pictures, Ingenious Media and STX Entertainment.