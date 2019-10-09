Four smart home innovations for peace of mind on your travels

PHOTO: Unsplash
Jamie Carter
South China Morning Post

Do you constantly worry about home when you travel?

The smart home is here, and it is never more useful than when we are away from it.

Phone apps are the gateway to the smart home, of course, but the floors of the annual IFA consumer technology show in Berlin this year are packed with smart tech that allows everything from remote pet-feeding to controlling from afar the alarms that guard your home.

Here is our pick of the platforms ideal for travellers who want to stay in control while they're away.

CatsPad

Once you have decided on your next destination there is always a big follow-up question; who is going to feed the cats? Retailing for US$429 (S$600), CatsPad is an autonomous food and water dispenser that you can control by smartphone.

There is a water fountain, backed by a tank that holds up to six litres of water, which dispenses water every time your cat approaches the bowl.

There is also a barrel for kibble - it holds a generous 1.6kg that can be set to gradually dispense its contents throughout the day.

CatsPad isn't just for one cat, either. Put tiny RFID radio devices on up to five cats' collars and CatsPad will identify, and feed, them all.

Veritable Connect smart garden

Nobody likes to return from a long trip away, only to find their house plants looking brittle - or dead.

A smart garden from French company Veritable, Connect is a self-contained system that takes care of aromatic herbs, edible flowers and baby vegetables all year round, needing almost no input from you.

PHOTO: Instagram/veritablegarden

The unit automates the amount of light, nutrients and water the plants get, with the water tank lasting for about three weeks before it needs to be filled up manually.

Designed for growing sweet basil, curly parsley, chives and cherry tomatoes (all seeds come in the box), Veritable Connect costs US$302.

Netatmo Smart Alarm System

Boarding pass? Got it. Gate number? Sorted. Just realised you left a window open at home? Oh. Launched at IFA and on sale at the end of this month, French company Netatmo's Smart Alarm System comprises a camera (US$200), siren (US$80) and window sensors (US$100).

They all pick up movement, of course, and send notifications to you via an app. However, the window sensors can also be set to alert you if the windows are left open for an amount of time, or after a specific time.

The camera is even smarter; it has a motion sensor that detects movement, but can recognise the faces of your family and friends. So a friend can visit to feed your cat without you being told there's been a break-in. That is just as well, because the smart siren gets to 110 decibels! Lucky, then, that you can switch it off via the app.

Minut Point Smart Home Alarm

Have you ever fitted a burglar alarm system, then, while on holiday, received a phone call from a neighbour asking you what the code for your alarm is? It happens, hence the Swedish-designed Minus Point (US$159), a smart alarm system that does not involve any cameras or cables.

PHOTO: Instagram/minuthq​​

Instead, it is a system that relies entirely on sound. The concept rests on a circular sensor that looks like a simple smoke alarm, and installs just as easily, usually on a ceiling. Once in place it can detect sounds, motion, temperature, air pressure and humidity. If it hears an intruder, it sounds a 90-decibel alarm, but crucially, it can be silenced from your smartphone, so no PIN code is required.

Minut Point also listens out for other alarms, including smoke or carbon dioxide alarms, and tells you about them via an app for Android and iOS.

Amber Personal Hybrid Cloud

Lastly, what happens to a family's holiday photos when they return home? Nothing, usually. Too often they remain on everyone's smartphones and never get united.

Cue Amber Personal Hybrid Cloud, a kind of "private cloud" that not only backs up each family member's photos invisibly and wirelessly, but uses artificial intelligence and facial recognition to group them into categories - for example, by GPS location or according to the people in the photos.

PHOTO: Instagram/myamberlife

If you are not travelling with your family, you might wonder if there is anything Amber (US$550) can offer you. After all, what's wrong with Google Photos, which is free and backs up everything to the cloud? Not only does Amber keep all your photos in their original high resolution (Google downscales them unless you pay fees), but it keeps your private data away from the internet. It can also cast videos straight to your TV.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital Technology travel

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES