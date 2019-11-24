French developer combines Tetris and Snake into mind-bogglingly difficult game

PHOTO: Gregoire Divaret-Chauveau
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Modern gamers are expected to be good at multitasking, so would classic games like Tetris and Snake still be a challenge for them?

The Verge reports that French developer Gregoire Divaret-Chauveau's web game - which combines playing Tetris and Snake simultaneously using the same controls on split screens - shows that classic games can be just as difficult.

The controls are with the arrow keys or W,A,S,D alphabet keys, while pressing the space bar will cause the Tetris block to hard drop (be sent to the bottom immediately).

Making it more challenging is that if the player loses in either game, they will fail at both.

Divaret-Chauveau's website states the game was made for Codevember, a challenge where developers have to complete one programme every day of the month based on the theme.

The Tetris-Snake game was a reply to the prompt "game".

The Verge reports that the game is incredibly challenging, but offers the tip that users can move around the tetris pieces more, without affecting the snake much, giving players a little more flexibility on one side of the games.

The game will also keep track of each player's high scores, with separate scores for both games plus a timestamp of when the player lost that round.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Yeo Yann Yann wins Best Leading Actress at Golden Horse Awards for role in Anthony Chen&#039;s Wet Season
Yeo Yann Yann wins Best Leading Actress at Golden Horse Awards for role in Anthony Chen's Wet Season
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Jurong-Clementi Town Council responds to reports of hose reel cabinets filled with household items
Jurong-Clementi Town Council responds to reports of hose reel cabinets filled with household items
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo
This feisty Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
This feisty Singapore 'infurrencer' will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home

SERVICES