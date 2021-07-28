Future entries of Sega's Football Manager will include women's football

Football Manager is expanding.

Sega and Sports Interactive have announced that their simulation game franchise Football Manager will soon include professional women’s football. This is part of a large multi-year project that will cost, “in the millions,” according to Sports Interactive.

Although we don’t have a release date for this yet, Sega has confirmed that women’s football will be fully incorporated into Football Manager’s, “living, breathing world."

''Players will be able to control either men or women’s clubs and switch between them seamlessly in gameplay. Sports Interactive wants to add women’s football, “as soon as realistically possible.”

Studio director at Sports Interactive Miles Jacobson added that, “We have no interest whatsoever in making a standalone women’s football version of Football Manager. What we are doing is adding women’s football to Football Manager... one sport, one game.”

Football Manager is unique in the world of football sims in that gameplay revolves around managing a competitive team of players, rather than actually playing the game on the field. It looks like we'll just have more freedom in the types of teams we get to create and manage in the series, moving forward.

Jacobson continued:

We know that adding women’s football to FM is going to cost in the millions and that the short-term return it delivers will be minimal. But that’s not the point.

There’s no hiding that there’s currently a glass ceiling for women’s football and we want to do what we can to help smash through it. We believe in equality for all and we want to be part of the solution.