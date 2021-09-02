Future iPhones may come with satellite features for emergencies

Future Apple iPhones may come with satellite features for emergencies according to Bloomberg.

A source familiar with the matter claims that Apple is working on at least two related emergency features that will depend on satellite networks.

The project started in 2017 and Apple has been working on the satellite technology since then.

The first emergency feature is said to allow users to text emergency services and contacts over a satellite network when there is no cellular signal or network.

It is integrated into the Messages app as a third protocol and will appear with gray messages.

The second emergency feature is a tool to report major emergencies via satellite networks.

Messages are restricted to a shorter length such as "Emergency SOS" and will be pushed automatically to an emergency contact's phone.

Apple is believed to be working on an enhanced version to handle phone calls.

Another feature in the works is to allow users to report a crisis. It is also able to process information about the emergency/crisis, and prompt if search and rescue services are required.

Bloomberg expects these features to be ready sometime next year although the features could change or be scrapped.

In addition, these features will not be available in every country, depend on satellite availability and local regulations.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.