The future of VR is more than a game to developers

Putting on a virtual reality helmet and a special glove can deliver immensely immersive gaming experiences. While that sounds like fun, virtual reality isn't just for video games. The 2019 World Conference on VR Industry shows that the technology can also be used to offer immersive experiences in practically any field, particularly the movie, music, health and tourism industries.

Held in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, from Oct 19 to 22, the annual conference attracted more than 300 experts, leading scholars and company principals from over 30 countries, including the United States and Germany.

The theme of this year's World Conference on VR Industry was "VR+5G for a new era of perception," suggesting that the latest virtual reality technology will change people's daily lives. Forums and exhibitions, which hosted more than 2,000 companies from across the world, were held during the three-day event.

As China ushers in 5G this year, experts and industry insiders said that the virtual reality industry will embrace the new era.

"We will take the lead in VR technology innovations. For example, the technology has already been applied successfully to the livestreaming of this year's National Day parade. The popularity of the technology among younger generations of users guarantees a large potential market," said Guo Ping, rotating chairman of Huawei.

PHOTO: China Daily

In December 2016, a virtual reality theme park opened to the public in the city of Nanchang. Covering about 13,000 square meters with 120 sets of advanced VR equipment, the park attracts thousands of visitors every day, according to Wang Xiaoqing, its deputy general manager.