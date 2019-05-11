The future of VR is more than a game to developers

Putting on a virtual reality helmet and a special glove can deliver immensely immersive gaming experiences. While that sounds like fun, virtual reality isn't just for video games. The 2019 World Conference on VR Industry shows that the technology can also be used to offer immersive experiences in practically any field, particularly the movie, music, health and tourism industries.
Held in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, from Oct 19 to 22, the annual conference attracted more than 300 experts, leading scholars and company principals from over 30 countries, including the United States and Germany.
The theme of this year's World Conference on VR Industry was "VR+5G for a new era of perception," suggesting that the latest virtual reality technology will change people's daily lives. Forums and exhibitions, which hosted more than 2,000 companies from across the world, were held during the three-day event.
As China ushers in 5G this year, experts and industry insiders said that the virtual reality industry will embrace the new era.
"We will take the lead in VR technology innovations. For example, the technology has already been applied successfully to the livestreaming of this year's National Day parade. The popularity of the technology among younger generations of users guarantees a large potential market," said Guo Ping, rotating chairman of Huawei.
In December 2016, a virtual reality theme park opened to the public in the city of Nanchang. Covering about 13,000 square meters with 120 sets of advanced VR equipment, the park attracts thousands of visitors every day, according to Wang Xiaoqing, its deputy general manager.
According to Michael Mathews, chief information officer and associate vice-president of technology and innovation of Oral Roberts University, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the latest virtual reality technology has changed the way educators teach and how students experience the learning process. In 2016, the university opened a new Global Learning Center, which has classrooms equipped with infrared 360-degree cameras on the wall that swivel to follow and record professors as they teach. Students don't have to physically attend classrooms on campus to experience virtual reality. Through an app on their smartphone, they can see images in 3D and manipulate them. At the same time, during the 22nd Beijing Music Festival, the virtual reality installation show, Eight made its Asian premiere. The production had its world premiere in Amsterdam this June. Created by the designer Theun Mosk and virtual reality company, The Virtual Dutch Men, Eight is a unique fusion of music, theatre, virtual reality technology and visual art, in which audience members wear VR headsets to walk through and manipulate an installation of physical and virtual objects. The show tells a poetic story of an old woman looking back on her life and lasts for 15 minutes, which allows one viewer member to participate at a time. The music that plays throughout the installation has been written by Michel van der Aa, who is also the director of the show. "When I have an idea, I think about how to get it across to an audience. Sometimes I need a string quartet. Sometimes I need a 3D video. The technology always is in service of the idea," he explained during an interview in Beijing. "The VR technology puts an extra layer over these musical experiences, which makes sense," said Hong Lin, one of the visitors who experienced Eight.
