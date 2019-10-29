Gamer Blitzchung streams footage of controversial video game 'Liberate Hong Kong'

Blitzchung — the professional video game player suspended by gaming giant Blizzard after expressing support for the Hong Kong demonstrations — has streamed footage of himself playing the upcoming game Liberate Hong Kong, in which players take on the role of a Hong Kong protestor.
The Hong Kong gamer, whose real name is Ng Wai-chung, was thrust into the limelight earlier this month when the professional Hearthstone player was banned from competition for a year.
He has also lost his prize money when he supported the pro-democracy protests during an official Blizzard live stream.
After an outcry in the gaming community and calls for a boycott of Blizzard, the gaming giant partly backtracked, reducing Chung's ban to six months and restored his prize winnings.
Liberate Hong Kong, being created by an unknown team of developers, is still in its demo stage and no official release date has been announced. In the footage seen so far, the game realistically depicts locations such as including Argyle Street in the Yau Tsim Mong district and shows Lennon Walls as well as pro-democracy graffiti on buildings and road signs. Players must complete tasks such as collecting and throwing tear gas canisters while avoiding being arrested or shot by rubber bullets and beanbag rounds as chants familiar from Hong Kong demonstrations echo in the background. It can also be played in virtual reality mode. Footage from Blitzchung's run through Liberate Hong Kong on his personal account via streaming site Twitch shows the game is rudimentary and clearly in its early stages. His supporters flooded the stream with comments such as "five demands not one less", a reference to the demands of the protesters which include universal suffrage and an independent probe of allegations of police brutality. After his suspension by Blizzard, Blitzchung said he understood his political statement could have attracted attention away from the event he was taking part in. "I will be more careful on that and express my opinions or show my support to Hong Kong on my personal platforms," Blitzchung says. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.