Gamer Blitzchung streams footage of controversial video game 'Liberate Hong Kong'

Blitzchung — the professional video game player suspended by gaming giant Blizzard after expressing support for the Hong Kong demonstrations — has streamed footage of himself playing the upcoming game Liberate Hong Kong, in which players take on the role of a Hong Kong protestor.

The Hong Kong gamer, whose real name is Ng Wai-chung, was thrust into the limelight earlier this month when the professional Hearthstone player was banned from competition for a year.

He has also lost his prize money when he supported the pro-democracy protests during an official Blizzard live stream.

After an outcry in the gaming community and calls for a boycott of Blizzard, the gaming giant partly backtracked, reducing Chung's ban to six months and restored his prize winnings.