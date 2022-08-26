Gamescom 2022: Gory ballet of unlimited bullets and anti-hero flair awaits in Gungrave G.O.R.E

Gaming events are back in full swing, with Gamescom 2022 welcoming thousands of visitors over the next few days to check out the latest and greatest in the gaming industry. For the newly minted Plaion and its publishing label Prime Matter, one of the titles being showcased is Gungrave G.O.R.E, and if you are a fan, this latest entry in the franchise is one to savour.

From hearing the developers talk about forgoing realism for unrealistic shooting that places fun above everything else to watching Grave living up to his reputation as a badass anti-hero, if you ever needed a game to be an outlet for frustration, our time spent with the game suggests that Gungrave G.O.R.E is perfect for that.

Enemies swarm in hordes after Grave, but with his trusty pistols and the giant coffin known as Death Hauler on his back, they are easily turned into giblets and bits that make the action entirely deserving of the latter part of the Gungrave G.O.R.E name. Nonstop action both up close and at range means players are kept on their toes always, all while Grave pushes ahead to the next objective while players strive to keep the combo meter alive.

The cannon fodder in Gungrave G.O.R.E goes down easily, but the team at South Korean studio IGGYMOB are not making it easier for players either, with SEED infection playing a role in mutating enemies and bosses into other forms that will spring a surprise or two on unsuspecting players. That’s not to say Grave is not without some equalisers, bombastic skills are available in the arsenal to deal massive damage, all while ensuring the anti-hero looks dapper.

The work of designer Yasuhiro Nightow definitely comes through, even as the developers try to marry the best of Eastern and Western game design ideas. In fact, the team has used the previous two games in the series as a base to build off of, removing the cons and accentuating the pros of the series in this new outing.

While it remains to be seen whether Gungrave G.O.R.E has the legs to be entertaining throughout what will be more than 12 hours of story content, the core idea of being a badass wielding guns and a coffin is brought alive quite well. If IGGYMOB is able to marry that with a decent level of challenge, the game will appeal to not just fans of the series, but also to those seeking the adrenaline rush of high scores and gore.

Gungrave G.O.R.E is set to launch later this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.