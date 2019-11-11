Garuda Indonesia introduces online video game character GIA

National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia introduced online video game character GIA on Sunday.

The character is from Lokapala: Saga of the Six Realms, the first Indonesian mobile battle online arena game by Anantarupa Studios. The game is set for a January 2020 release.

Garuda Indonesia director Ari Askhara said, "The launch of GIA is a form of Garuda Indonesia's commitment to supporting youth potentials in the creative industry as well as as a response to millennials' enthusiasm toward e-sport games."

GIA is described as a Garuda Indonesia pilot who is also a warrior.

Her launch is part of the commemoration of National Heroes Day on Nov. 10.

"GIA is an online hero that will fight injustice, as shown by the Indonesian heroes," Ari said. "Moreover, we plan to create nine more hero characters inspired by the spirit and names of national heroes and legends."