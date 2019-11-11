Garuda Indonesia introduces online video game character GIA

Garuda Indonesia director Ari Askhara (fourth right) and high-ranking officers of Anantarupa Studios introduce online video game character GIA from "Lokapala: Saga of the Six Realms" on Nov. 10.
PHOTO: Garuda Indonesia via The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia introduced online video game character GIA on Sunday.

The character is from Lokapala: Saga of the Six Realms, the first Indonesian mobile battle online arena game by Anantarupa Studios. The game is set for a January 2020 release.

Garuda Indonesia director Ari Askhara said, "The launch of GIA is a form of Garuda Indonesia's commitment to supporting youth potentials in the creative industry as well as as a response to millennials' enthusiasm toward e-sport games."

GIA is described as a Garuda Indonesia pilot who is also a warrior.

Her launch is part of the commemoration of National Heroes Day on Nov. 10.

"GIA is an online hero that will fight injustice, as shown by the Indonesian heroes," Ari said. "Moreover, we plan to create nine more hero characters inspired by the spirit and names of national heroes and legends."

At the same event, the airline also launched its inaugural cargo service in Papua.

Operated by Garuda Indonesia low-cost subsidiary Citilink Indonesia, it serves the Jayapura-Wamena route using a Boeing 737-500 with a capacity of 12 tons.

Ari said Merpati Nusantara Airlines would act as the general sales agent and that the service utilized five freighter aircraft.

"We hope this will be a milestone for a good aviation ecosystem in Indonesia, along with the return of national airline Merpati Nusantara Airlines to boost national connectivity," he said.

