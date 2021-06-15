Get ready to Xbox and chill with the Xbox Mini Fridge this holiday season

Move over, Netflix - starting Holiday 2021, binge-watching movies and TV serials with your significant other will no longer be the only textbook date night idea.

There's a much cooler one coming to town, and yes, we do mean that literally because Xbox has just given us our first look at the new Xbox Mini Fridge.

Now, you might be wondering when the folks at Microsoft decided to dip their toes into the electrical appliances business, and to cut a long story short, this rather amusing tale involves a random Twitter popularity poll, Skittles and a bunch of people on the Internet who wanted to see a meme become reality.

Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course! 💚🌈 https://t.co/xeeN8yLGV8 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

Anyway, we've done you a favour and tossed in the trailer down below - have a look!

"The world's most powerful mini fridge", eh? Well, I certainly don't doubt that at surface level considering it does feature Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture.

You know, the same thing that keeps their consoles from blowing up? Judging from the trailer, it's quite sizeable too, and we should be able to squeeze about ten drink cans in there, which is plenty for your average gaming session.

Speaking of gaming, the mini fridge was hardly the biggest announcement from the Xbox team so far. If you've got the time to spare, you might want to check out all the trailers they revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase too!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.