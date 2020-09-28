Ghibli animations hint at lives of real Japanese housewives

A series of screenshots from Studio Ghibli’s most famous animations are making rounds on the Internet from perfectly depicting the hard work and lives of modern Japanese housewives, according to social media users.

As quarantines and lockdowns have become the norm worldwide, housewives not only have to take care of their families 24/7 but also handle home-schooling for kids who are stuck at home.

With this observation in mind, social media users have looked into some iconic scenes from Studio Ghibli’s award-winning animations, including Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke and more, for some inspiration.

Mother coming out of the kitchen when siblings won’t stop arguing. PHOTO: Twitter/yankich1111

They found some similarities between the daily lives of Japanese housewives and the characters in the movies, including an angry mother yelling at her child for not picking up LEGOs resulting in someone foot being hurt foot and a mother trying to stop her child from falling asleep as the latter may become too energized to sleep at night.

https://twitter.com/alfeeeefla/status/1308576149581168640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E13085761495811686

Don’t go to sleep yet!!!!! You won’t be able to sleep at night!!!!”

https://twitter.com/alfeeeefla/status/1308576149581168640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E13085761495811686

“The ideal image of a mother (left). vs. reality (right).”

Others also poked fun at their husbands, making a comparison of husbands “before marriage” and “after marriage”.

https://twitter.com/GuNgnIR_ld3/status/1308696280336531458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1308696280336531