Global race is on for 6G technology research, commercial use

Before the first image of a black hole could be added to the treasure trove of mankind's greatest scientific achievements in April, scientists responsible for processing it had a big problem: They had to piece together the image from half a metric ton of hard drives holding around 5 million gigabytes of data.

It would take years, if not decades, to send that much data efficiently over the internet, so scientists loaded those clunky hard drives onto trucks and planes and delivered them to data centres around the globe, according to the Event Horizon Telescope project, the international science body responsible for the image.

One might feel a sense of irony that such an iconic image of a cosmic wonder had to be produced in such an old-fashioned way, but scientists said they are already working on the next generation of telecommunication technology after 5G that will be able to transport data faster, be more tailored to users' needs, and make conducting global science projects more convenient and efficient.

However, the so-called 6G technology is still in its infancy and must overcome several technical hurdles in basic research, hardware design, and its environmental impact before the technology becomes commercially available in 2030, according to a white paper on 6G published in September by Finland's University of Oulu.

Moreover, some scientists worried that 6G's new infrastructure, the increased integration of space-air-ground-sea communication technologies, and the use of a new frequency range to transmit data might affect astronomical instruments or public health, or be too expensive or insecure for researchers to use.

"The sharing, analysis and management of research data are crucial for scientific and technological innovation in today's big data era," Wang Ruidan, deputy director of the National Science and Technology Infrastructure Center, said during a Beijing forum on digitized scientific research in early December.

In November, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced that China had entered the global 6G race, and has established two dedicated offices, one for related policymaking and the other, comprising of 37 experts from colleges, research institutions and enterprises, to work out the technical details.

China Telecom, China Unicom and Huawei, as well as companies and telecommunication providers in the US, Russia and Europe are conducting related research on 6G technologies, according to media reports.