Google announces Pixel 5a 5G in response to rumours that it was cancelled

Google officially confirmed the existence of an upcoming phone in response to rumours.

Rumours started circulating on Friday (April 9) that the Pixel 5a was cancelled due to the global chip shortage. Google had no choice, but to step in and clarified that the product was not cancelled.

In a statement to 9to5Google, a Google spokesperson said that the Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled and will be available later this year in Japan and the US. Google also acknowledged that the global chip shortage is the main reason for the limited availability of the Pixel 5a 5G.

The Pixel 5a 5G is expected to come with a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ display, dual rear cameras, a single punch-hole selfie camera and a plastic chassis.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.