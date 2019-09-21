Google celebrates Friends TV series' anniversary with seven Easter eggs

Google has not one but seven Easter egg surprises for Friends' fans in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the popular television show.
To enjoy the easter eggs, all you have to do is Google search the name of any of the main characters from the show. For non-fans, that would be Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller and Joey Tribbiani.
Replacing each character's last name with "Friends" as in "Ross Friends" will also work for you to get the special Easter egg result. Each character has a unique Easter egg that is activated when users click on the animated icon in the knowledge panel.
For example, Phoebe's icon is a guitar which will produce a cat on the screen while the song Smelly Cat plays in the background, while those who search for Ross will hear him yell "Pivot!" after clicking on the sofa icon.
Fans will recall that this "pivot" moment is from an episode where Ross tries to move a sofa up a flight of stairs with the help of Rachel and Chandler. Another Easter egg is "Friends Glossary" where users will get a random word with a specific meaning that references some popular moments from the show. For example, "trifle" means "A traditional English dessert consisting of a layer of ladyfingers, a layer of jam, custard (made from scratch), raspberries, another layer of ladyfingers, beef sauteed with peas and onions, a little more custard, sliced bananas, and whipped cream..." as a reference to the terrible dish made by Rachel in one of the episodes. What happens when fans are "on a break"? Well, the answer is "Ask Ross".The first episode of Friends premiered on Sept 22 in 1994, and ended its run in 2004.
