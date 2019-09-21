Google celebrates Friends TV series' anniversary with seven Easter eggs

Google has not one but seven Easter egg surprises for Friends' fans in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the popular television show.

To enjoy the easter eggs, all you have to do is Google search the name of any of the main characters from the show. For non-fans, that would be Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller and Joey Tribbiani.

Replacing each character's last name with "Friends" as in "Ross Friends" will also work for you to get the special Easter egg result. Each character has a unique Easter egg that is activated when users click on the animated icon in the knowledge panel.

For example, Phoebe's icon is a guitar which will produce a cat on the screen while the song Smelly Cat plays in the background, while those who search for Ross will hear him yell "Pivot!" after clicking on the sofa icon.