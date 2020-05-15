Google Chrome introduces tab groups feature for sorting endless tabs

Google is rolling out help for tab hoarders.

Its new 'tab groups' feature aims to help users organise tabs on its Chrome browser, without having to resort to actually closing any of them.

Chrome UX engineer Edward Jung explained on Google's The Keyword blog that to use the feature, users simply right click on a tab to create a tab group that they can then add that tab to.

Once users have set up their tab groups, they can also just drag and drop other tabs into a group. Users can also drag the tab group around to move all tabs associated with it.

Like regular tabs, groups are saved when a user closes and then reopens Chrome.

Users can also select names or colours to help customise the tab group. The names can utilise alphabets or even emojis.

"Through our own usage and early user research, we've found that some people like to group their Chrome tabs by topic. For instance, it helps if you're working on several projects, or looking through multiple shopping and review sites," Jung said.

The feature, which has been tested for several months, is now available in Chrome Beta.

"Chrome's stability and performance are important to us, so we're releasing tab groups slowly in our upcoming version of Chrome, which begins rolling out next week," said Jung.

The feature will be available for Chrome on desktop for devices running Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux.