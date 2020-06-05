Google Drive adopts Face ID and Touch ID for verification

Google's latest update to its Drive app will provide better privacy for Apple device owners, enabling them to use biometrics to secure the app.

The Verge reported that once it's turned on, the Privacy Screen feature will require anyone trying to open the app to verify their identity using Face ID or Touch ID.

You can set the app to require verification every time it's launched, or after a certain time has lapsed since you last accessed it - 10 seconds, a minute or 10 minutes.

Having it prompt for verification every time could hinder productivity for some, especially when multitasking.

Google warns that even with the feature turned on, it does not provide complete privacy: Drive alerts and files shared via Drive's related apps like Files and Photos can still be accessed without verification.

Google announced the feature for the iOS and iPadOS version of the app last month and a wider rollout has started, according to The Verge.

As the update is most likely being rolled out in stages, you may have to wait a little for it.