Google expected to unveil new Pixel phone on Oct 15

PHOTO: Twitter/xdadevelopers
AFP

Google on Monday (Sept 16) sent out invitations to an October 15 event starring "things Made by Google," with a new Pixel smartphone expected in the line-up.

The unveiling in New York City is likely to spotlight Google's Android-powered challenge to the latest generation of iPhones recently unveiled by Apple.

The smartphone rivals typically introduce new hardware ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season.

Google appeared set to release a fourth-generation Pixel smartphone, possibly with features including the ability to recognise faces and gestures as part of its efforts to ramp up hardware in addition to its software and online services.

Even before the launch, folks already know pretty much how the Pixel 4 will look like thanks to a flood of leaks and videos online featuring workable models. 

The move comes after Apple last week announced new iPhone and iPad models able to serve as stages for its new game and television services.

Google has struggled to break into the smartphone market dominated by South Korea's Samsung, Apple and Chinese handset makers.

More about
Digital Google Pixel smartphones

SERVICES