Google, Facebook to set up data centres in Indonesia: Minister

Tech giants Google and Facebook are considering setting up data centres in Indonesia, Communications and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate has said.

He told journalists about the matter after accompanying President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in a meeting with delegates from the United States-ASEAN Business Council at Merdeka Palace on Thursday.

"Google and Facebook already have plans to build data centres here," Johnny said.

The minister stopped short of disclosing details of the plan but said issues related to data privacy and data protection should be made clear before such sites were constructed in the country.

He said there should be protocols ─ based upon reciprocity ─ regarding the flow of data both within a country's territory as well as cross-border movement. However, the United Nations has yet to set such standard, he added.

"Thus we need to discuss this first […] such as whether the free flow data movement will be conducted based on trust or if there will be a standard agreed to by the involved parties," Johnny said.

There should also be discussion between the two tech giants about where the data centres would be set up, he added.

The government is preparing a personal data protection bill, which Johnny said would be deliberated and passed into law next year.