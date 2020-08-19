Google highlights Indonesia's diversity with doodle for 75th anniversary

Google Indonesia celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day with its doodle on Monday.

Created by Jakarta-based guest artist Martcellia Liunic, the illustration displays Indonesia's geographical landscape, iconic flora and fauna species, Sumatran tiger and Rafflesia arnoldii flower as well as panjat pinang (pole climbing), a traditional game of climbing a slippery pole.

Martcellia, who is known for her colorful and whimsical animals artworks, said her work aimed to highlight the importance of the country's motto Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (unity in diversity).

Independence Day was one of the biggest national holidays celebrated in Indonesia, she said, adding that the people usually decorated their neighborhood with festive decoration and national flags, hosted friendly competitions and a flag ceremony with the national anthem being sung throughout the day.

In her illustration, she wanted to portray these festivities as well as the Bhinneka Tunggal Ika motto.

“As one of the most ethnically diverse societies, Indonesia consists of 1,300 ethnic groups, with at least 95 per cent native to the archipelago.

I also aimed to portray Indonesia’s natural beauty with the mountains, the sea and some of its remarkable animals, like the Sumatran tiger and the Rafflesia Arnoldii flower,” she added.

She expressed hope that, through her illustration, people would see Indonesia as a beautiful, diverse and festive country.