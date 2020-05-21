Google introduces dark mode for its eponymous app

Google is finally rolling out dark mode for its eponymous app for both Android and iOS users.

According to a post on the Google Search Liaison Twitter account, the update is rolling out over this week to users around the world, and would automatically follow device settings for smartphones and tablets running on Android 10 or iOS 13.

This means that if users already had dark mode set natively, the Google app would likewise follow suit. Users can also toggle it on specifically for the app.

https://twitter.com/searchliaison/status/1262779786625052672

For devices running older software, users would need to go into the Google app's settings and choose the mode that they prefer.

Users will be prompted with "dark theme is available" if the update kicks in on their device.

The greyish design scheme mimics other apps in Google's suite which had dark mode earlier, including Mail and YouTube.