Google Maps with Incognito mode for iOS is here

Google is adding Incognito mode to its Maps feature for iPhone users. This will now allow users to search for places and navigate to them in privacy.

Incognito for Google Maps makes it so that searches and navigation done through the app isn't saved to the user's Google Account.

It also does away with personalised features like restaurant or place-of-interest recommendations, based on users' history. It also stops updates on users' location history.

GIF: Google

These features are already present for Android users and have just been added for iOS devices, says Maps product manager Marlo McGriff on Google's Keyword Blog.

Android users also get a new feature: Bulk Delete for their timeline.

PHOTO: Google

Timeline is a feature based on users' Location History to remember places and routes used, and can be shared with friends.

"With bulk delete, you can quickly find and delete multiple places from your Timeline and Location History all at once. You'll still have the ability to delete all or part of your Timeline by date range from your Location History settings, " he says.

This feature is not yet available for iOS devices.

McGriff explains that using Location History does have its advantages as it improves the quality of data on Google Maps for the user and others.

According to him, the data is able to give tips like best routes for one's daily commute and time-to-leave notifications, knowing when users' favourite restaurants or grocery stores may be crowded or suggesting new locations based on their preferences.

He adds that Google has focused on making it easier for users to control, manage and delete their Location History information. Location History is off by default.

"We introduced auto-delete controls so you can choose to keep only three or 18 months' worth of data - anything older than that will be automatically deleted, " he says.