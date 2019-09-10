Google may acquire Firework to rival TikTok

Google is reportedly considering buying Firework, a US-based video sharing platform, in an apparent move to counter competition from TikTok - known in China as Douyin - in the exploding short video market.

The Wall Street Journal cited insiders saying Google held talks with the video-sharing startup, although these talks may lead to a partnership rather than acquisition. Sources said Chinese Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo also expressed interest in a Firework acquisition, but talks with Google are "further along", according to The Wall Street Journal.

Valued at over US$100 million (S$138.2 million) in a fundraising campaign earlier this year, Firework is owned by Loop Now Technologies in Redwood City, California.

In spite of some similarities, the US video platform differs from TikTok, owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, in key areas.

Firework mainly targets an older audience, while TikTok is more favourable with teens.

With more than 1 million users across the world, Firework allows its subscribers to create video clips of a maximum length of 30 seconds, double TikTok's 15 seconds.

What Firework offers is unique to Reveal technology, which allows users to record vertical and horizontal video simultaneously and enjoy a flip-the-screen viewing feature.

Valued at around $75 billion, TikTok is a worldwide success with versions in 75 languages, which potentially poses a threat to social media giants like Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat.

The short-form video sharing juggernaut ranked the world's third most-downloaded app in Q1 2019, after WhatsApp and Messenger, according to Sensor Tower. TikTok said in July that it currently has 500 million users globally.