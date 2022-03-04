Google may unveil Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch soon

Google may unveil the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch in the coming weeks.

According to Android Police, one of its sources claim that both devices are listed in one US telco's inventory system. The Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch are reportedly listed as "bluejay" and "rohan" respectively.

The inventory system also provided some information on their specs. The Pixel 6a is believed to be available in three colours (black, white, green) and 128GB storage option. The Pixel Watch is revealed to come in gray, black and gold with 32GB storage.

Purported renders of the Pixel 6a surfaced in November 2021. Tipster Jon Prosser shared purported marketing photos of the Pixel Watch and expects it to be unveiled in Q1 2022.

Source: Android Police

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.